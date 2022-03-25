Velocity The look and feel of classic wool engineered for easy care and performance.

Velocity fabric is machine washable, wrinkle-free, high-stretch, and ready for action. Constructed with attention to detail and the goal of outperforming traditional wool suiting, Velocity has been engineered from the fiber level for performance.

Velocity Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Scientifically Soft Stretch Woven Naturally Wrinkle Free Machine-Washable Travel-ready dress pants that are truly machine-washable, wrinkle-free, and high stretch. View product Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Indigo Heather $ 178 New Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Black $ 178

Velocity Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Scientifically Soft Stretch Woven Naturally Wrinkle Resistant Machine-Washable A travel-ready suit jacket that’s truly machine-washable, wrinkle-free, and high stretch. View product Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black $ 498 Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Dark Charcoal $ 498

Velocity Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Scientifically Soft Stretch Woven Naturally Wrinkle Free Machine-Washable An extra breathable travel-ready dress pant that's truly machine-washable, wrinkle-free, and high stretch. View product Limited Edition Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Blue Houndstooth $ 149 was $198