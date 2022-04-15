  • Technology
  • Kinetic
Kinetic

Meet the fabric that ran a record-shattering half-marathon. Warp-knit Kinetic fabric has the structure of a woven, but with an immense capacity for omnidirectional motion thanks to spring-like fibers that stretch without wearing out or breaking down.

Kinetic Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

High-stretch, wrinkle-defying slacks. Perfect for travel and everyday wear.

New
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Navy
$ 148
New
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Black
$ 148
New
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Slate Blue
$ 148
New
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Charcoal
$ 148

Kinetic Men's Kinetic Jogger

4-Way Stretch
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

An elevated take on the everyday jogger, crafted with resilient warp-knit stretch, advanced functionality and wear-anywhere comfort.

New
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
New
Men's Kinetic Jogger Black
$ 128
New
Men's Kinetic Jogger Slate Blue
$ 128
New
Men's Kinetic Jogger Slate Grey
$ 128

Kinetic Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit stretch effortlessly dresses up or down in a redesigned cut that pairs perfectly with your favorite sneakers.

New
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
New
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Black
$ 128
New
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Charcoal
$ 128
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Navy
$ 128

Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

High-stretch, wrinkle-defying slacks. Perfect for travel and everyday wear.

Sale
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Sale
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Navy
$ 94
was $148
Sale
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Black
$ 114
was $148

Kinetic Men's Kinetic Blazer

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine Washable

A high-stretch, wrinkle-defying blazer. Perfect for travel and everyday wear.

Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Men's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328
Men's Kinetic Blazer Indigo Heather
$ 328
Men's Kinetic Blazer Charcoal Heather
$ 328
Men's Kinetic Blazer Slate Grey
$ 328

Kinetic Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

Women’s dress pants with unrestricted stretch and 100% bounce-back for all-day wear with no sag.

Sale
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Black (Slim Fit)
$ 94
was $148
Sale
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Navy (Slim Fit)
$ 94
was $148

Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine Washable

Subtle ventilation for next-level cooling comfort.

Limited Edition
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer Navy Heather
$ 224
was $328

Kinetic Women's Kinetic Blazer

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

A high-stretch, wrinkle-defying blazer that goes anywhere and pairs with (almost) everything.

Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Women's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328

Kinetic Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

Meticulously engineered for comfort, performance and easy wear.

Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Navy
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Black
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Navy
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Navy
$ 148

Kinetic Women's Kinetic Adaptive Pant

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

Meticulously engineered for comfort, performance and easy wear.

Women's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Black
$ 148
Women's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Navy
$ 148

Kinetic Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pencil Skirt

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine Washable

A sleek pencil skirt that moves with your body for classic style with technical performance.

Sale
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pencil Skirt Navy
$ 94
was $125

"Perfect for the office dress code, but also very comfortable to wear. I am buying more!"

- Lee B.

Sale
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pencil Skirt Black
$ 94
was $125

Kinetic Women's Previous Generation Kinetic A-Line Dress

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

A body-skimming A-line that moves with your body for classic style with technical performance.

Sale
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic A-Line Dress Black
$ 94
was $175
Sale
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic A-Line Dress Grey Heather
$ 94
was $175

Kinetic Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant

4-Way Stretch
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

An elevated take on the everyday jogger, crafted with resilient warp-knit stretch, advanced functionality and wear-anywhere comfort.

Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Black Heather
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Steel Blue Heather
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Navy Heather
$ 148

Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Light Layer Jacket

Water Resistant
4-Way Stretch
Precision Details
Machine-Washable

A city-ready jacket enhanced with remarkable lightweight stretch insulation.

Sale
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Light Layer Jacket Navy
$ 254
was $298
Sale
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Light Layer Jacket Charcoal
$ 254
was $298

Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Short

4-Way Stretch
Water Repellent
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Machine-Washable

Unrestricted stretch shorts unlocked by Japanese warp-knit fabric.

Sale
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Short Slate Blue
$ 89
was $108
New
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Short Charcoal
$ 69
was $108