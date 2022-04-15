Kinetic
Meet the fabric that ran a record-shattering half-marathon. Warp-knit Kinetic fabric has the structure of a woven, but with an immense capacity for omnidirectional motion thanks to spring-like fibers that stretch without wearing out or breaking down.
Kinetic Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant
High-stretch, wrinkle-defying slacks. Perfect for travel and everyday wear.
Kinetic Men's Kinetic Jogger
An elevated take on the everyday jogger, crafted with resilient warp-knit stretch, advanced functionality and wear-anywhere comfort.
Kinetic Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant
Kinetic's resilient warp-knit stretch effortlessly dresses up or down in a redesigned cut that pairs perfectly with your favorite sneakers.
Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant
Kinetic Men's Kinetic Blazer
A high-stretch, wrinkle-defying blazer. Perfect for travel and everyday wear.
Kinetic Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant
Women’s dress pants with unrestricted stretch and 100% bounce-back for all-day wear with no sag.
Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer
Subtle ventilation for next-level cooling comfort.
Kinetic Women's Kinetic Blazer
A high-stretch, wrinkle-defying blazer that goes anywhere and pairs with (almost) everything.
Kinetic Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant
Meticulously engineered for comfort, performance and easy wear.
Kinetic Women's Kinetic Adaptive Pant
Meticulously engineered for comfort, performance and easy wear.
Kinetic Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pencil Skirt
A sleek pencil skirt that moves with your body for classic style with technical performance.
Kinetic Women's Previous Generation Kinetic A-Line Dress
A body-skimming A-line that moves with your body for classic style with technical performance.
Kinetic Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant
Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Light Layer Jacket
A city-ready jacket enhanced with remarkable lightweight stretch insulation.
Kinetic Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Short
Unrestricted stretch shorts unlocked by Japanese warp-knit fabric.