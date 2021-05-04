  • Technology
  • Juno
Close-up of Light Pink Fabric Rolls

Juno

The look and feel of silk engineered for easy care.

Juno offers the classic aesthetic of silk with worry-free care and everyday performance. Its synthetic blend with 10% elastane provides incredible stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities without compromising style or hand feel.

Juno Women's Juno Blouse

Silk-Like Drape
Stretch Woven
Naturally Wrinkle-Resistent
Machine-Washable

The look and feel of silk - without the fuss.

Women's Navy Juno Blouse Front View
Women's Juno Blouse Navy
$ 128
Women's Black Juno Blouse front
Women's Juno Blouse Black
$ 128

Juno Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt

88% recycled content
Silk-Like Drape
Stretch Woven
Machine Washable
Body-mapped Geometry

Looks and feels like a silk shirt. Wears like your favorite stretch cami.

Sale
Women's Women's Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt White
$ 89
was $128
Sale
Women's Navy Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt front view
Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt Navy
$ 89
was $128