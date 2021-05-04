Juno
The look and feel of silk engineered for easy care.
Juno offers the classic aesthetic of silk with worry-free care and everyday performance. Its synthetic blend with 10% elastane provides incredible stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities without compromising style or hand feel.
Juno Women's Juno Blouse
Silk-Like Drape
Stretch Woven
Naturally Wrinkle-Resistent
Machine-Washable
Juno Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt
88% recycled content
Silk-Like Drape
Stretch Woven
Machine Washable
Body-mapped Geometry
Looks and feels like a silk shirt. Wears like your favorite stretch cami.