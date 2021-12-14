  • Technology
Close-Up of Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Hybrid

Natural and performance fibers blended for better garments.

Hybrid takes weekend comfort and builds it into clothing you can wear anytime and anywhere. A premium Japanese knit blend allows for extreme flexibility and comfort with a timeless, structured aesthetic.

Hybrid Men's Hybrid Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover

Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable

A cozy fleece sweater with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.

men's indigo heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover Indigo Heather
$ 198
men's classic grey heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover Classic Grey Heather
$ 198
men's black tweed hybrid 1/4 zip pullover flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover Black Tweed
$ 198

Hybrid Women's Hybrid Fleece Mock Neck Sweater

Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable

A cozy mock neck sweater with an ultra-soft brushed velour interior and an outer face that resists pilling.

women's indigo heather hybrid mock neck sweater flat shot of front
Women's Hybrid Fleece Mock Neck Sweater Indigo Heather
$ 198
women's black tweed hybrid mock neck sweater flat shot of front
Women's Hybrid Fleece Mock Neck Sweater Black Tweed
$ 198

Hybrid Men's Hybrid Button-Down

Stretch Knit
Breathable High-Gauge Knit
Moisture Wicking
Button-Down Collar
Machine Washable

An everyday staple enhanced with ultra high gauge knit fabric for t-shirt soft drape and comfortable stretch.

men's grey tonal stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 128
men's chambray stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Chambray Stripe
$ 128
men's indigo stripe hybrid button down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Indigo Stripe
$ 128

Hybrid Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie

Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable

A sharp, versatile full zip hoodie with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.

Sale
men's granite heather full zip hoodie flat shot of front hood up
Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie Granite Heather
$ 154
was $178
Sale
Hybrid Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable

A cozy fleece pullover with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.

Sale
men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt Navy
$ 114
was $128
Sale
Hybrid Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress

Stretch Knit
Wrinkle Resistant
Breathable Fabric
Tie Belt + Full Hand Pockets
Machine Washable

A lightweight, wear-anywhere dress with enhanced moisture management.

Sale
Women's Navy Hybrid Seersucker Dress Front View
Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy
$ 134
was $198