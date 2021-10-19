  • Technology
  • Fusion
men's and women's fusion overshirt

Fusion

Ultra-soft comfort sustainably engineered from bio-based fibers.

Fusion incorporates off-hours comfort into resilient garments with round-the-clock structure and stretch. With a comfortable fit based on your everyday favorites, Fusion’s 4-way stretch and soft-spun bio-based yarns provide unmatched, dependable versatility.

Fusion Men's Fusion Pant

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

A lightweight pant built with bio-based fibers for everyday comfort and performance.

New
men's navy tweed fusion pant flat shot of front showing drawcord
Men's Fusion Pant Navy Tweed
$ 148
New
men's charcoal heather fusion pant flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148

Fusion Women's Fusion Chore Coat

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

A lightweight chore coat built with bio-based fibers for everyday style and performance.

women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 288

Fusion Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

Scientifically Better flannel, engineered for cozy stretch.

Sale
Men's Black Fusion Overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Black
$ 134
was $158
Sale
men's navy fusion overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Navy
$ 134
was $158
Sale
Men's Black Fusion Overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Black
$ 134
was $158

Fusion Men's Fusion Chore Coat

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

Incredible soft stretch comfort paired with a put-together look that never looks out of place.

men's stone grey fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Stone Grey
$ 288
men's navy fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Navy
$ 288

Fusion Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

Scientifically Better flannel, engineered for cozy stretch.

Sale
Women's Camel Fusion Overshirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Camel
$ 134
was $158
Sale
Women's Sandstone Fusion Overshirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Sandstone
$ 134
was $158

Fusion Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant

Stretch Knit
Wood-Derived Fiber
Adjustable Inseam
Scientifically Soft
Machine Washable

An elegant upgrade to everyday yoga pants, with immense stretch and versatile adjustable length.

women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
women's charcoal heather fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 138