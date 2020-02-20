Chroma
Durable, colorfast stretch denim that's built to last.
Chroma Denim is built to last - holding its color and shape for countless wears, washes, and whatever abuse you throw at it. With reinforced stitching, colors that won’t fade in the wash, and “smart stretch” construction, Chroma achieves the perfect blend of wear-to-work style with wear-anywhere dependability.
Chroma Men's Chroma Denim Pant
Reinforced Stitching
Comfortable Stretch
Colorfast Dye
Machine Washable
Durable stretch denim that won't lose color or shape between washes.