3D Print-Knit
Seamlessly knit in 3D for flexibility and freedom of movement.
Constructed with a process similar to 3D printing, 3D Print-Knit uses a seamlessly knit viscose/PBT blend that conforms to your body through body-mapped stretch and compression zones, while subtle rib construction provides shaping and loft for comfortable, stylish warmth.
3D Print-Knit Men's Atlas High Crew Tee
Targeted Ventilation
Dry Microclimate
Coffee-Powered Odor Control
The classic tee reinvented with body-mapped ventilation and an elevated high collar for versatile everyday wear.
3D Print-Knit 3D Print-Knit Mask° 2.0
A lightweight, reusable mask built for all-day comfort