3D Print-Knit Seamlessly knit in 3D for flexibility and freedom of movement.

Constructed with a process similar to 3D printing, 3D Print-Knit uses a seamlessly knit viscose/PBT blend that conforms to your body through body-mapped stretch and compression zones, while subtle rib construction provides shaping and loft for comfortable, stylish warmth.

3D Print-Knit Men's Atlas High Crew Tee Targeted Ventilation Dry Microclimate Coffee-Powered Odor Control The classic tee reinvented with body-mapped ventilation and an elevated high collar for versatile everyday wear. View product New Men's Atlas High Crew Tee White $ 48 New Men's Atlas High Crew Tee Black $ 48