3D Print Knit Main Image

3D Print-Knit

Seamlessly knit in 3D for flexibility and freedom of movement.

Constructed with a process similar to 3D printing, 3D Print-Knit uses a seamlessly knit viscose/PBT blend that conforms to your body through body-mapped stretch and compression zones, while subtle rib construction provides shaping and loft for comfortable, stylish warmth.

3D Print-Knit Men's Atlas High Crew Tee

Targeted Ventilation
Dry Microclimate
Coffee-Powered Odor Control

The classic tee reinvented with body-mapped ventilation and an elevated high collar for versatile everyday wear.

New
men's white atlas high crew tee flat shot of front
Men's Atlas High Crew Tee White
$ 48
New
men's black atlas high crew tee flat shot of front
Men's Atlas High Crew Tee Black
$ 48

3D Print-Knit 3D Print-Knit Mask° 2.0

A lightweight, reusable mask built for all-day comfort

New
dark grey 3d print knit mask 2.0 shot of side showing logo
3D Print-Knit Mask° 2.0 Dark Grey
$ 18