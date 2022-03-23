model wearing women's velocity tapered pant surrounded by splashing water

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

women's indigo heather velocity tapered pant zoomed shot of front

Ultra Soft

An ultra-soft hand with a classic look and feel — the surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Women's Velocity Tapered Pant

$ 178

Lightweight ultra-soft stretch and the classic look of wool with an updated tapered cut that pairs as perfectly with blazers as it does your favorite sneakers.

Color: Indigo Heather

2 zippered full hand front pockets
Comfort waistband with internal drawcord
Traditional front fly w/bar and hook closure
2 buttoned rear welt pockets
61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Sneaker-friendly tapered cut
High rise fit; sits 1.5" higher than Velocity Pant

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 378

