Maria is 5'10", wearing size 6
Fit tip: tailored silhouette.
Alexis is 5'10", wearing size 0
Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine-washable.

Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.

Women's Previous Generation Velocity Pant

$ 134
was $178

Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Azurite Heather

Sale

Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Front zip pockets & rear button pockets
4-way stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Full length; straight cut

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.64912
57 reviews

Filter by:

How We Style It

Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 378
Select a color
Women's Navy Juno Blouse Front View
Women's Juno Blouse Navy
$ 128
Select a color
Womens Black Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 48
Select a color