Machine Washable
Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine-washable.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.
Women's Velocity Pant
Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Color: Soft Granite
Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Front zip pockets & rear button pockets
4-way stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Full length; straight cut
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: