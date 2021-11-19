Light & Airy
Swift fabric is feather-light and breathable, making it a versatile addition to any outfit.
Machine Washable
Innovative doesn't mean high maintenance. Swift can be cared for at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Previous Generation Swift Wide Leg Pant
Lightweight crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible breathability in a versatile wide-leg cut.
Final Sale
Color: Black
Final Sale
2 discreet full-hand pockets
Side entry zipper
Crepe stretch fabric
Lightweight & breathable
Moisture wicking
91% Polyester, 9% Polyurethane
Made by Blue Wave in China (Fuzhou, CN)
Mid-rise, relaxed, easy fit. 6 1/2" slit at leg opening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
