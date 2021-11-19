Jackie is 5'9", wearing size 2
Women's hand touching swift drape fabric

Light & Airy

Swift fabric is feather-light and breathable, making it a versatile addition to any outfit.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Innovative doesn't mean high maintenance. Swift can be cared for at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Previous Generation Swift Wide Leg Pant

$ 94
was $148

Lightweight crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible breathability in a versatile wide-leg cut.
Final Sale

Color: Black

Final Sale

Lightweight crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible breathability in a versatile wide-leg cut.
Final Sale

2 discreet full-hand pockets
Side entry zipper
Crepe stretch fabric
Lightweight & breathable
Moisture wicking
91% Polyester, 9% Polyurethane
Made by Blue Wave in China (Fuzhou, CN)

Mid-rise, relaxed, easy fit. 6 1/2" slit at leg opening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping
Flat-rate International Shipping
