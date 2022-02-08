Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
close up of black swift fabric

Light & Airy

Breathable and feather-light, Swift shines as a layering piece or worn on its own.

zoomed shot of swift sheath tank

Built to Perform

Stay comfortable all day long (and look good doing it) with moisture wicking, wrinkle resistant fabric.

Women's Swift Sheath Tank

$ 98

Lightweight crepe fabric offers advanced breathability with easy drape and a silhouette that layers with virtually anything.

Color: Black

Lightweight crepe fabric offers advanced breathability with easy drape and a silhouette that layers with virtually anything.

Light & breathable crepe fabric
Soft knit trim at neckline
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia

Easy body-skimming fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
women's black swift wide leg pull-on pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant Black
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.8
5 reviews

