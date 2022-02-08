Light & Airy
Breathable and feather-light, Swift shines as a layering piece or worn on its own.
Built to Perform
Stay comfortable all day long (and look good doing it) with moisture wicking, wrinkle resistant fabric.
Women's Swift Sheath Tank
Lightweight crepe fabric offers advanced breathability with easy drape and a silhouette that layers with virtually anything.
Color: Black
Lightweight crepe fabric offers advanced breathability with easy drape and a silhouette that layers with virtually anything.
Light & breathable crepe fabric
Soft knit trim at neckline
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
Easy body-skimming fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Save 15% with Swift Pants - use code SWIFT
Reviews
Filter by: