Maria is 5'10", wearing size 6
Johanna 5'9", wearing size 2
Reference size guide for your preferred size
Close up of Deep Ruby Swift Drape fabric

Light & Airy

Swift fabric is feather-light and breathable, making it a versatile addition to any outfit.

Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Stretch Woven

Resilient omnidirectional stretch is designed to flow with your body without breaking down or bagging out.

Women's Previous Generation Swift Drape Pant

$ 94
was $148

Swift Drape's crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible lightweight breathability to power through your day without breaking a sweat.
Final Sale

Color: Deep Ruby

New
Select a color

Swift Drape's crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible lightweight breathability to power through your day without breaking a sweat.
Final Sale

4-way stretch without bagging out
Feather light & breathable
2 full hand pockets
Side entry zipper
91% Polyester, 9% Polyurethane
Made by Blue Wave in China (Fuzhou, CN)

True to size; relaxed, easy fit
Size down for a more slim fit
2" blind stitched hem for ease of lengthening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Camel Fusion Overshirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Camel
$ 134

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.34314
204 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
Select a color
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Select a color
Sale
Women's Black Kinetic Pants Slim Front View
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Black (Slim Fit)
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
Women's Soft Granite Velocity Pant front
Women's Velocity Pant Soft Granite
$ 178
Select a color