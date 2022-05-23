women's rockport r+m shoe all exploded and such

Total Motion

Rockport’s multilayered Total Motion technology blends support and flexibility for unparalleled energy return and shock dispersal to propel you through the day.

Temperature Regulating

Insoles powered by Ministry of Supply’s NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulate temperature in real time, through heavy activity and long days on foot.

Planet Powered

The uppers of Total Motion R+M° are crafted with eco-friendly and recycled materials to provide long-lasting planet-conscious comfort and performance.

Women's Rockport x Ministry of Supply Total Motion R+M° Slip-On

$ 110

From the minds of two Boston-based innovators comes a giant leap in everyday comfort. Harnessing Rockport’s 50-plus years of footwear innovation and Ministry of Supply’s decade of NASA-powered temperature regulation, Total Motion R+M° shoes unlock out of this world performance to help put your best foot forward in any situation.

Built For: Work-from-wherever, travel/commuting, casual wear

NOTE: Total Motion shoes are final sale; available while supplies last

Color: Eco Grey

Limited Edition

  • Total Motion technology offers advanced stability, flexibility, energy return and shock dispersal
  • NASA Phase Change Material in the insole offers enhanced temperature regulation
  • Breathable upper mesh promotes cooling + maintains a dry microclimate
  • Stability plate provides flexibility in the forefoot and firm support in the heel for a fully-powered push off
  • Comes with storage bag + replacement insoles
  • Upper Mesh: 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Upper Reinforcement: 100% Waterborne Polyurethane
  • Upper Webbing: 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Upper Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Insoles: 50% PCM-Infused Polyester, 50% Recycled Polyester; 100% Polyurethane fabric cover
  • Footbed: 100% Open Cell Polyurethane foam (20% Recycled)
  • Made in China
  • Fit is true to size
  • See size guide for more details

Remove insoles, machine wash cold + air dry

NOTE: Total Motion shoes are final sale

