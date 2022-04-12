Gabby is 5'9, wearing size 0
A “magic” comfort waistband provides stretch where you need it, without compromising a clean look
model wearing pace poplin short, luxe touch tank and aero zero oversized shirt outdoors

Heat Tested

Pace Poplin fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, while reflecting ＞99% of UV light for safer and more comfortable time in the sun.

pace poplin fabric roll

Built to Move

Pace Poplin is designed from the fiber level for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Women's Pace Poplin Short

$ 98

A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

Color: Buff

New
Select a color

  • “Magic” comfort waistband offers a clean aesthetic
  • Full front slash hand pockets
  • Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
  • Front fly with snap and zip closure
  • Stretch woven with Primeflex spring fibers (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
  • UPF 50+ fabric reflects ＞99% of UV light
  • Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Higher rise with a wider leg opening compared to our classic Pace Chino Short
  • ~1” longer inseam (graded) compared to Pace Chino Short
  • Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

