4-Way Stretch
Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
Women's Kinetic Blazer
Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.
Color: Navy
Warp-knit fabric for resilient 4-way stretch
Wrinkle resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
Interior pocket fits your phone
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Most customers size down for a trim fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
