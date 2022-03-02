sketch of model wearing kinetic adaptive pant and kinetic blazer showing adaptive modifications

test

test

Photo of women in wheelchair wearing Kinetic Adaptive Pants

Built for You

Adaptive is built to order based on your measurements and needs, with a focus on comfortable wear and ease of use.

kinetic adaptive tested

Extensively Tested

We worked closely with Stavros and US paralympians to determine Adaptive’s fit and feature set.

Women's Kinetic Adaptive Pant

$ 148

Engineered and extensively tested for wheelchair riders with a focus on comfort and easy wear, using high-performing Kinetic fabric. Made to order, 5-7 week turnaround.

Color: Black

Select a color

Estimated Restock: June 2022

Engineered and extensively tested for wheelchair riders with a focus on comfort and easy wear, using high-performing Kinetic fabric. Made to order, 5-7 week turnaround.

Clothes should make your life easier

Using our high-performing, award-winning Kinetic fabric, we designed Adaptive in collaboration with world-class athletes with an inclusive focus on easy dressing, comfort and style.

Through extensive design and testing with the Stavros Center for Independent Living and Gold-Medalist US Paralympians, we’ve identified and addressed several ways to improve the fit, comfort and ease of dressing for people who use wheelchairs:

  • Adjustments at the waist and knees, for a clean look without excess fabric in a seated position
  • Reinforced inner waistband grab handles for increased ease of self and assisted dressing
  • Easy access low-profile pockets for reduced pressure and increased comfort

Additional options include velcro closures and catheter access can be specified on a case-by-case basis, depending on individual needs.

As Adaptive will be custom-built according to your needs, please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery; our team will reach out via email post-purchase for further specifications and customization options.

Learn more about the creation of our new Adaptive° Pants

Made to order, 4-6 week turnaround

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers comfortable stretch with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.

Comfortable 4-way stretch
Moisture wicking
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
Built to order by Matsuoka in China (4-6 week turnaround)

Skinny fit through the leg

On-model images are of the Black colorway
Adaptive waist cannot be expanded beyond the ordered size

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Save $50 with Kinetic Blazer - use code KINETIC

Women's Black Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328

Reviews

Product rating score of 5
3 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
Sale
Women's Camel Fusion Overshirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Camel
$ 134
was $158
Select a color
Men's Navy Kinetic Adaptive Pants Front
Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Navy
$ 148
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color