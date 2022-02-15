Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
Close-up of Light Pink Fabric Rolls

Silk-Like Drape

High thread count gives a remarkably soft touch and silk-like drape.

Blue Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Stretch-Woven

Designed for the body in motion, Juno's stretch-woven fabric and ergonomic construction allow for seamless motion.

Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt

Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with 88% recycled fabric without compromising on stretch, wrinkle resistance and ease of care.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: White

High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
Bust darts and rear darts
Wrinkle resistant and built for easy care
88% post-consumer recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Tailored fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

