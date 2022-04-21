Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small
juno wavy fabric

Silk-Like Drape

Juno fabric is light as a feather, with a cool, crisp hand that’s silky to the touch.

model sitting wearing navy juno boxy blouse

Easy Care

Leave your high-maintenance silk shirts in the closet—Juno is machine washable, wrinkle resistant and quick drying.

Women's Juno Boxy Blouse

$ 98

The classic look and feel of silk in an airy cut, built with lightweight quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.

Color: Chambray Blue

Easy care with the softness of silk
Stretch woven
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
Buttoned covered placket
Buttoned sleeve cuffs
Symmetrical curved hem for a flattering silhouette
Signature curved back yoke
90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
Dropped shoulder; boxy fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
Women's Previous Generation Velocity Pant Azurite Heather
$ 134

