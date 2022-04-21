Silk-Like Drape
Juno fabric is light as a feather, with a cool, crisp hand that’s silky to the touch.
Easy Care
Leave your high-maintenance silk shirts in the closet—Juno is machine washable, wrinkle resistant and quick drying.
Women's Juno Boxy Blouse
The classic look and feel of silk in an airy cut, built with lightweight quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.
Color: Chambray Blue
The classic look and feel of silk in an airy cut, built with lightweight quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.
Easy care with the softness of silk
Stretch woven
Moisture wicking
Wrinkle resistant
Buttoned covered placket
Buttoned sleeve cuffs
Symmetrical curved hem for a flattering silhouette
Signature curved back yoke
90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
Dropped shoulder; boxy fit
Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Buy 3 dress shirts, save 15% with code SHIRT15
Stay cool, sharp and wrinkle free with performance shirts engineered for breathability and movement. Save 15% when you buy any 3 dress shirts. Use code SHIRT15 at checkout.
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.