Alexis is 5’9 wearing size XS
joule active legging PCM fabric

A Cloud of Comfort

NASA-developed Phase Change Material offers advanced temperature and moisture management, keeping you closer to your ideal temperature.

joule legging fabric roll

Odor Free

A Zinc-based antimicrobial finish keeps garments odor free without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Joule Active Legging

$ 118

A versatile legging built with NASA Phase Change and recycled materials, acting like a cloud of comfort to keep you at the perfect temperature all day long.

Color: Charcoal Heather

NASA Phase Change Material for temperature control

NASA Phase Change Material for temperature control
Moisture-wicking
High compression
Pill-resistant
Side pockets
Hidden back & front waistband pockets
Oeko-Tex and Bluesign Certified Zinc-based antimicrobial finish for odor resistance
40% Recycled TCD Polyester, 36% Outlast PCM Nylon, 24% Lycra®
Made by Crown Yin (Taiwan)

7/8 length; for a more compressive fit, size down
Updated fit: If you ordered Joule Active Legging prior to November 2021, we recommend sizing up on future purchases

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

women's light grey composite active tank shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Pale Grey Heather
$ 48

