Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Close up of Hybrid seersucker fabric

Dry Microclimate

Hybrid’s Coolmax® blend and sleek, moisture wicking tricot lining work together to keep you cool and dry.

Close up of Hybrid Seersucker fabric roll

Stretch Woven

Seersucker fabric offers comfortable stretch unlocked by its mechanical weave.

Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress

$ 134
was $198

Hybrid's wrinkle-resistant texture and soft lining combine to keep you cool and comfortable, while full hand pockets provide everyday versatility.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Navy

Sale

Wrinkle-resistant, moisture management
Full-size hand pockets
Discreet belt loops & removable tie belt
Wrinkle resistant
56% Cotton, 44% Coolmax® Polyester; 100% Polyester lining
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Tainan, Taiwan)

Knee length, relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, hang or lay flat to dry

Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress Front View
Women's Apollo Shirt Dress Black
$ 129

