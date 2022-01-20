Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small
model wearing women's fusion terry sweatshirt standing in front of a mossy background

Built for the Planet

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocel, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a sustainable staple.

fusion terry vs hybrid fleece comparison

Women's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt

$ 118

Built with next level shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

Color: Navy

Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
4-way stretch
Advanced shape retention
Moisture wicking/breathable
Wrinkle resistant
Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
Zippered front pockets
Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino wool
Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

Women's Black Fusion Ponte Pant Front
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Straight Leg Pant Black
$ 94

