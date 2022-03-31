Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Adjustable Inseam

Adjustable Inseam

Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the hem length, unlocking a versatile range of styles.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Sustainably Soft

Fusion’s fabric contains Viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that offers plush softness.

Women's Previous Generation Fusion Straight Leg Pant

$ 94
was $138

Sweatpant comfort and resilient stretch in a flexible staple, with a hidden adjustable inseam and high rise to quickly match any outfit.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Black

Sale

Sweatpant comfort and resilient stretch in a flexible staple, with a hidden adjustable inseam and high rise to quickly match any outfit.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Comfort stretch waistband
Full-size front hand pockets
Adjustable snap inseam
Resilient stretch + shape retention
69% Viscose, 26% Nylon, 5% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Higher rise trouser fit, size down for skinny fit
Adjustable snap inseam for full (30"), ankle (28 1/2") or cropped (27") lengths
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Standard Checkout including M° Rewards Points Redemption
  • Express Payment: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Amazon, ShopPay
  • Financing: Sezzle, ShopPay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.31944
216 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

Sale
Women's Black Kinetic Pants Slim Front View
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Black (Slim Fit)
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
Women's Soft Granite Velocity Pant front
Women's Velocity Pant Soft Granite
$ 178
Select a color
New
women's light grey swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Light Grey
$ 148
Select a color