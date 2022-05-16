Alexis is 5’9 wearing size Small
model wearing women's fusion straight leg pant standing in front of a mossy background

Sustainably Soft

Fusion’s fabric blend contains Viscose, a soft and sustainably sourced wood-derived fiber.

Adjustable Inseam

Adjustable Inseam

Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the hem length, unlocking a versatile range of styles.

Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant

$ 138

Sweatpant comfort and resilient stretch in a flexible staple, with a hidden adjustable inseam and high rise to quickly match any outfit.

Color: Navy Herringbone

Sweatpant comfort and resilient stretch in a flexible staple, with a hidden adjustable inseam and high rise to quickly match any outfit.

  • Comfort stretch waistband
  • Full-size front hand pockets
  • Adjustable snap inseam
  • Resilient stretch + shape retention
  • 69% Viscose, 26% Nylon, 5% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
  • Higher rise trouser fit, size down for skinny fit
  • Adjustable snap inseam for full (30"), ankle (28 1/2") or cropped (27") lengths
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's White Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee White
$ 58
women's black composite merino cardigan flat shot of front
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Cardigan Black
$ 164
women's pale grey heather composite merino mock neck flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Mock Neck Pale Grey Heather
$ 88
women's navy composite merino ecofleece flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino EcoFleece Jacket Navy
$ 298

