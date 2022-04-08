Sustainably Soft
Sustainably sourced, wood-derived Viscose imbues softness and stretch into the fabric blend.
Naturally Wrinkle Free
Optimized to resist wrinkles without ironing, for dryer to drawer convenience.
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant
With an easy ankle cut, resilient stretch fabric, and full hand pockets, Fusion is your new go-to for comfort and all-day performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Navy Tweed
With an easy ankle cut, resilient stretch fabric, and full hand pockets, Fusion is your new go-to for comfort and all-day performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Resilient stretch
Soft-spun bio-based yarn
Comfort waistband with hidden drawstring
77% Polyester, 19% Viscose, 4% Polyurethane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
Easy fit hits just above the ankle
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Reviews
Filter by: