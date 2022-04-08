Wood Derived Fiber
Fusion uses a sustainably sourced, wood-derived Viscose blend for softness, durability and resilience. The brushed interior enhances next-to-skin comfort.
Naturally Wrinkle Free
Fusion is optimized to resist wrinkles without ironing, for dryer to drawer convenience.
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt
Meet the evolution of flannel. Fusion employs plush stretch fabric with a soft-brushed interior for broken-in comfort right out of the box.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Camel
Soft-spun bio-based yarn
Resilient stretch
Built-in collar stays
Satin trim inside collar and cuffs
50% Polyester, 35% Viscose, 12% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
Designed to layer over a t-shirt or blouse
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
