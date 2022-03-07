Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Ultra-Soft Washable Wool

Wool micro-fibrils provide an ultra-soft hand and an organic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling.

Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Dry Microclimate

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture, while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate that keeps you feeling fresh all day long.

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun Merino wool
Moisture-wicking and breathable
Odor-controlling
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Body-skimming fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

