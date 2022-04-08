Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tank

$ 39
was $48

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Grey Heather (Recycled)

Sale
Select a color

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun Merino wool
Odor-controlling
Moisture-wicking/breathable
Classic: 85% Spun Polyester, 15% Merino Wool
Recycled: 50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino wool
Made at Bluewave in (Fuzhou, CN)

Choose your normal size for a body-skimming fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.70968
62 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

women's light grey atlas knit blazer front
Women's Atlas Knit Blazer Light Grey
$ 285
Select a color
New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
Select a color
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Select a color
New
women's oatmeal composite merino cardigan flat shot of front
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Cardigan Oatmeal
$ 164
was $188
Select a color