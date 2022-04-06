Dry Microclimate
Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.
The Ideal Mid-Layer
The lightweight softness & warmth of Composite’s Merino wool blend is perfect for layering under your favorite jacket, sweater, or blazer.
Women's Composite Merino Mock Neck
An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.
Color: Pale Grey Heather
- Soft-spun washable wool
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor control
- Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
- 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
