Soft-spun staple fibers are luxuriously cozy against the skin, for easy all-day wear
Dry Microclimate

A soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

Versatile Style

Composite is crafted with a stylish easy cut that shines on its own and as a cozy base layer - the possibilities are endless.

The everyday tee reimagined for the modern age - an easy cut crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for long-lasting performance and comfort.

  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for long-lasting durability and shape retention
  • Fabric is peached on the inside for enhanced next-to-skin softness
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
  • Fit is easy without feeling baggy or oversized; your normal size is recommended
  • Back length is ~1.5” longer than the front
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

