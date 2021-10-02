Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Fabric in a Beaker

35% Less Waste

Created through a process similar to our 3D Print-Knit™ garments, Atlas Knit Blazer eliminates 35% of the scraps left over in traditional cut-and-sew.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Sustainably Soft

Atlas Knit Blazer is made with 72% Viloft viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that provides luxurious softness.

Women's Atlas Knit Blazer

$ 285

A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose, Atlas is an everyday staple with the perfect balance of warmth and stretch.

Color: Light Grey

Seamlessly knit with 35% less fabric waste
3D articulation
Resilient stretch
72% Viloft viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
Made by Vista Apparel (DongGuan, CN)

Fitted silhouette, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

