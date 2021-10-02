35% Less Waste
Created through a process similar to our 3D Print-Knit™ garments, Atlas Knit Blazer eliminates 35% of the scraps left over in traditional cut-and-sew.
Sustainably Soft
Atlas Knit Blazer is made with 72% Viloft viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that provides luxurious softness.
Women's Atlas Knit Blazer
A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose, Atlas is an everyday staple with the perfect balance of warmth and stretch.
Color: Light Grey
A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose, Atlas is an everyday staple with the perfect balance of warmth and stretch.
Seamlessly knit with 35% less fabric waste
3D articulation
Resilient stretch
72% Viloft viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
Made by Vista Apparel (DongGuan, CN)
Fitted silhouette, size up for more relaxed fit
Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: