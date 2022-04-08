19x More Breathable Than Cotton
With its well-ventilated piqué knit fabric, Apollo breathes 19x better than cotton.
NASA Phase Change Materials
NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable as your environment changes.
Women's Previous Generation Apollo Shirt
NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Grey White Heather (Brushed)
Recycled
NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Temperature regulating NASA Phase Change Materials
4-way stretch Piqué knit
Brushed: 53% TCD Polyester, 47% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% PCM-infused Polyester
Tailored fit, size up for a more relaxed fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
Reviews
Filter by: