19x More Breathable Than Cotton

With its well-ventilated piqué knit fabric, Apollo breathes 19x better than cotton.

NASA Phase Change Materials

NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable in any environment.

$ 129
was $198

From temperature-regulating recycled stretch fabric to the convenient full-hand pockets, Apollo is a giant leap in everyday comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Black (Recycled)

Recycled

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Hidden bust button
57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

True to size; fitted in chest

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy
$ 134

