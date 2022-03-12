19x More Breathable Than Cotton
With its well-ventilated piqué knit fabric, Apollo breathes 19x better than cotton.
NASA Phase Change Materials
NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable in any environment.
Women's Previous Generation Apollo Shirt Dress
From temperature-regulating recycled stretch fabric to the convenient full-hand pockets, Apollo is a giant leap in everyday comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Black (Recycled)
Recycled
Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Hidden bust button
57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
True to size; fitted in chest
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.