Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Ultimate Breathability

An open pique knit construction is 19x more breathable than woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free when you layer up.

Women's Apollo Shirt Dress

$ 129
was $198

From temperature-regulating recycled stretch fabric to the convenient full-hand pockets, Apollo is a giant leap in everyday comfort.

Color: Black

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Hidden bust button
57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

True to size; fitted in chest

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

$ 134

