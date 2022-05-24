100% Recycled
Aero Zero° is made from 100% recycled fabric, milled under solar power, reducing the carbon footprint of the fabric by 59%.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Ready for 14 hour flights and 25 hour days. Aero Zero° releases wrinkles naturally with your own body heat.
Women's Previous Generation Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt
100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Blue Stripe
100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
100% Recycled Polyester made from plastic bottles
Stretch woven
Hidden bust button
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Tailored fit, size up for more relaxed fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
