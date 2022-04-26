Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Fit tip: relaxed silhouette, size down for tailored fit.
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

100% Recycled

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 59% compared to virgin materials.

Close up of Aero Zero fabrics

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Ready for 14 hour flights and 25 hour days. Aero Zero° releases wrinkles naturally with your own body heat.

Women's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt

$ 89
was $128

100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.

Color: White

Sale

100% Recycled Polyester made from plastic bottles
Stretch woven
Hidden bust button
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Tailored fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

women's light grey swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Light Grey
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.60241
83 reviews

