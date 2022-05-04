Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small
model wearing women's aero zero oversized shirt surrounded by plastic bottles

100% Recycled

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 59% compared to virgin materials.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Aero Zero° is naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt

$ 98

A comfortable oversized cut that radiates everyday style, and 100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance.

Color: Light Blue

Estimated Restock: June 2022

  • 100% recycled Polyester made from plastic bottles
  • Hidden bust button
  • Stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Built-in collar stays
  • Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
  • Oversized fit, size down for a more tailored fit
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

