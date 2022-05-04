100% Recycled
Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 59% compared to virgin materials.
Easy Care
Aero Zero° is naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt
(Formerly Boyfriend Shirt)
A comfortable oversized cut that radiates everyday style, and 100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance.
Color: Light Blue
Estimated Restock: June 2022
100% recycled Polyester made from plastic bottles
- 100% recycled Polyester made from plastic bottles
- Hidden bust button
- Stretch woven
- Wrinkle resistant
- Built-in collar stays
- Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
- Oversized fit, size down for a more tailored fit
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
