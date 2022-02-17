Gabby is 5'9", wearing size S
A stowable hood offers versatile coverage at a moment’s notice, without added bulk
Additional inner pockets provide secure storage on the go
women's aurora insulated jacket and coffee beans

Coffee-Powered

Coffee-infused S.Café® insulation offers natural moisture and odor mitigation, for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

model wearing aurora jacket surrounded by plastic bottles

100% Recycled

Aurora’s shell and insulation are crafted from recycled plastic bottles, for lightweight warmth and a 52% reduction in emissions compared to virgin materials.

close up of aurora jacket with beading water droplets

Travel Ready

Eco-friendly PFC-free water repellent and a light, packable design make Aurora the perfect companion on daily commutes (or ventures into the unknown).

close up of aurora jacket's circular stitched baffles

Built to Last

Aurora's circular baffles reduce wear compared to traditional stitching, and resilient stretch insulation won’t break down to create “cold spots” over time.

Women's Aurora Insulated Jacket

$ 298

Insulated jackets are often bulky, stuffy and not sustainably designed. Made with 100% recycled content and powered by high-performing coffee-infused insulation, Aurora is ready to provide lightweight, long-lasting warmth on the go — without warming the planet.

Color: Navy

New


Insulated jackets are often bulky, stuffy and not sustainably designed. Made with 100% recycled content and powered by high-performing coffee-infused insulation, Aurora is ready to provide lightweight, long-lasting warmth on the go — without warming the planet.

  • Eco²sy® Polyester insulation crafted from recycled plastic bottles
  • Coffee-infused S.Cafe fibers mitigate odor for more wears and less washing
  • Circular quilted baffles reduce wear + tear compared to traditional block stitching
  • PFC-free C0 water repellent finish
  • Rated at 30º-60ºF (lower when paired with additional layers)
  • 2-way zipper
  • Zippered full front hand pockets
  • Zippered inner pocket + drop-in pocket
  • Stowable 3-piece hood
  • Shell: 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Fill: 65% Recycled Polyester, 35% Recycled S. Cafe Polyester
  • Fit is similar to the Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket; your normal size is recommended
  • Designed to layer over a tee or sweater
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Water resistant finish can be refreshed yearly with Nikwax TX.Direct

