A Decade Of Comfort
Own a piece of Ministry of Supply history as we celebrate 10 years of out-of-this-world-comfort, unlocked through science.
Soft & Light
A soft, lightweight tri-blend of jersey fabric creates a cozy everyday piece that shines layered or worn on its own.
Science For Better° Long Sleeve Tee
An ultra-soft limited-edition layer celebrating the ten year anniversary of our flagship Apollo fabric - and the power of science to impact meaningful change on our planet. Available while supplies last
Color: White Heather (Unisex Fit)
Learn more about our past & present Science for Better° initiatives:
Starter Kits for Adults: Our styling and clothing donation program to support empowerment through work-force readiness. Over $260,000 in product donated to date.
Vaccine Education Bracelets: A donation-based effort to fund COVID-19 vaccine education through partners at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center.
Starter Kits for Kids: A partnership with Boston-based Mbadika (/bah·GEE·kah/) to promote STEM education for underprivileged youths.
Adaptive°: A collaboration with US Paralympians to design comfortable and functional clothing for wheelchair riders.
- Note: not made of Apollo fabric
- Soft and lightweight
- Moisture wicking
- 50% Polyester, 25% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton, 25% Viscose
- Made by Next Level Apparel in the US
- Unisex fit with Men’s alpha sizing; see size guide for details
- Tee is pre-shrunk
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
