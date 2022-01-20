Magor is 6'1 wearing size 32
velocity handfeel

Scientifically Soft

An ultra-soft hand with a classic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

model wearing men's velocity tapered pant surrounded by splashing water

Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

Men's Previous Generation Velocity Tapered Pant

$ 149
was $188

Velocity captures the classic look and feel of wool and upgrades everything else, in an updated sneaker cut built for easy care and performance.
Color: Graphite

Sale

Interior drawstring waistband
Wrinkle resistant
4-way stretch
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Narrower, tapered leg opening ends above ankle
30" graded inseam
Wider than our Slim Pant in the thigh with a narrower 12.5” tapered leg opening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape
Cool iron if needed

