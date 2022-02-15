Brandon is 5'10", wearing size 40
Wool Suiting Reimagined

The timeless look of wool masks incredible stretch in a modern cut built for unrestricted movement.

Hassle-Free Care

A blend of washable Merino wool offers natural odor and moisture control, and saves time and money usually spent on dry cleaning.

Men's Previous Generation Velocity Merino Suit Jacket

$ 374
was $598

Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Black Wool

Limited Edition

Machine washable Merino wool
4-way stretch woven
Half-lined for enhanced mobility
Natural odor control
Wrinkle resistant
1 chest pocket + 2 inner pockets
Front pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
Lining: 100% Polyester
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Tailored fit, runs small—we recommend sizing up

Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

