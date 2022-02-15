Wool Suiting Reimagined
The timeless look of wool masks incredible stretch in a modern cut built for unrestricted movement.
Hassle-Free Care
A blend of washable Merino wool offers natural odor and moisture control, and saves time and money usually spent on dry cleaning.
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Merino Suit Jacket
Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Black Wool
Machine washable Merino wool
4-way stretch woven
Half-lined for enhanced mobility
Natural odor control
Wrinkle resistant
1 chest pocket + 2 inner pockets
Front pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
Lining: 100% Polyester
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Tailored fit, runs small—we recommend sizing up
Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed
