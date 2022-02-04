Premium Fabric
Wrinkle resistant fabric with an ultra smooth finish avoids scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.
Hassle-Free Care
A blend of washable Merino wool offers natural odor and moisture control, and saves time and money usually spent on dry cleaning.
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Merino Dress Pant
Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Black Wool
Machine washable Merino wool
4-way stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
Natural odor control
2 front slash pockets
Stacked third pocket on wearer’s left for additional storage
2 buttoned rear welt pockets
Stacked rear welt pocket fits keys or a small wallet
49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Runs slim; size up if between sizes
Standard provides a contemporary straight leg cut
Slim is tapered from the thigh through the leg opening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
