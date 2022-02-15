Magor is 6'1", wearing size 40
velocity houndstooth stretch shot

Built to Perform

Lightweight, high-performance Trabest fabric offers resilient stretch that retains a sharp look while wicking moisture away from the body.

Velocity Houndstooth fabric roll

Wrinkle Resistant

Optimized to release wrinkles with your body heat. Wear it on a flight or pack it in a carry-on - a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.

Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Suit Jacket

$ 329
was $598

Velocity Houndstooth combines warm weather performance and ease of care with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Blue Houndstooth

Limited Edition

Lightweight fabric emulates wool aesthetic
Pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
100% Trabest Polyester
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Tailored fit, runs small - we recommend sizing up

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed

Close up of Men's Blue Velocity Houndstooth Pant on model
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Blue Houndstooth
$ 149

