Vincent is 6’0 wearing size 32
Our “magic” stretch waistband + internal drawcord retains a clean aesthetic for easy all day wear
A zippered rear welt pocket offers secure storage while maintaining a clean look
close up of velocity flannel fabric

Performance Flannel

Meet the new face of flannel. An innovative twill construction offers a refined look with advanced softness, easy drape and resilient stretch that lasts.

model wearing men's velocity flannel pant surrounded by splashing water

Effortless Easy Care

Wrinkle-resistant and machine washable fabric puts Velocity Flannel high in your weekly rotation.

Men's Velocity Flannel Pant

$ 168

Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our iconic wear-anywhere slacks, our all-new Velocity Flannel is crafted with cozy, resilient stretch twill for a high-performing winter-friendly favorite.

Color: Grey Heather

Select a color

Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our iconic wear-anywhere slacks, our all-new Velocity Flannel is crafted with cozy, resilient stretch twill for a high-performing winter-friendly favorite.

  • Magic stretch waistband with internal drawcord
  • Traditional belt loops and functional fly
  • 2 slash front hand pockets
  • 2 rear welt pockets; zip closure on wearer’s right
  • Stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 100% Polyester
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • Tapered leg opening with a traditional length; 2" deep blind hem for easy tailoring
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
Men's indigo heather gingham aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Heather Gingham (Brushed)
$ 128
men's navy fusion overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Navy
$ 134
men's dark charcoal heather composite merino mock neck flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Mock Neck Dark Charcoal Heather
$ 88

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.85714
7 reviews

Filter by:

Shop Best Sellers

Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Select a color
men's pale grey heather composite merino long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 78
Select a color
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 128
Select a color
men's black atlas v neck tee front
Men's Atlas Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 48
Select a color