Heat Tested
Pace Poplin fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, while reflecting ＞99% of UV light for safer and more comfortable time in the sun.
Built to Move
Pace Poplin is designed from the fiber level for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.
Men's Pace Poplin Short
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.
Color: British Tan
- “Magic” comfort waistband with hidden drawcord offers a clean aesthetic
- Front fly with snap and zip closure
- Full front slash hand pockets
- Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
- Stretch woven with Primeflex spring fibers (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
- UPF 50+ fabric reflects ＞99% of UV light
- Resistant to abrasion and pilling
- Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
- 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, IDEngineer's Notes
- Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
- Narrower leg fit than classic Pace Chino Short
- 8-10” inseam (graded by size)
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
