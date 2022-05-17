Griff is 6'1 wearing size 32
A “magic” comfort waistband provides stretch where you need it, without compromising a clean look
model wearing mens pace poplin chino walking in the desert

Heat Tested

Pace Poplin fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, while reflecting ＞99% of UV light for safer and more comfortable time in the sun.

pace poplin fabric roll

Built to Move

Pace Poplin is designed from the fiber level for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Men's Pace Poplin Chino

$ 148

A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

  • “Magic” comfort waistband with hidden drawcord offers a clean aesthetic
  • Front fly with snap and zip closure
  • Full front slash hand pockets
  • Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
  • Stretch woven with Primeflex spring fibers (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
  • UPF 50+ fabric reflects ＞99% of UV light
  • Resistant to abrasion and pilling
  • Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, IDEngineer's Notes
  • Crisper fabric than Pace Tapered Chino with slightly less stretch; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
  • 1” longer than Regular length Pace Tapered Chino; can be lengthened through tailoring up to 2.25"
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

