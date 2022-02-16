Shawn is 6'1 wearing size Medium
Magor is 6'1 wearing size Medium
close up of newton active short on model

Lightweight and breathable

Feather-light, moisture-wicking breathable fabric gets out of your way and won’t weigh you down.

Close-Up of Newton Fabric

Odor Control

Newton employs S.Café® Silver threading to help naturally control odor, even after a tough workout.

Men's Newton Active Shorts

$ 98

Crafted with discreet pockets and reliable S.Café odor control, Newton achieves form and function light-years beyond your common workout gear.

Color: Black

Feather-light & breathable
Moisture-wicking
2 full hand pockets
Pocket built into the liner (on thigh) for phone or wallet
Shell: 88% recycled Polyester, 12% Elastane
Liner: 75% Nylon, 4% S.Cafe Silver, 21% Elastane
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Athletic fit
Inseam varies by size 6.25"-7.25" (see size guide for more details)

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

men's charcoal grey heather composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Charcoal Grey Heather
$ 58

