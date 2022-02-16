Lightweight and breathable
Feather-light, moisture-wicking breathable fabric gets out of your way and won’t weigh you down.
Odor Control
Newton employs S.Café® Silver threading to help naturally control odor, even after a tough workout.
Men's Newton Active Shorts
Crafted with discreet pockets and reliable S.Café odor control, Newton achieves form and function light-years beyond your common workout gear.
Color: Black
Feather-light & breathable
Moisture-wicking
2 full hand pockets
Pocket built into the liner (on thigh) for phone or wallet
Shell: 88% recycled Polyester, 12% Elastane
Liner: 75% Nylon, 4% S.Cafe Silver, 21% Elastane
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Athletic fit
Inseam varies by size 6.25"-7.25" (see size guide for more details)
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
