Soft but Durable
Soft, short polyester fibers are spun with nylon for durability, giving comfort without compromise.
Temperature Regulation
Hollow-core polyester fibers act like insulation in a thermos - regulating your temperature to keep you comfortable all day long.
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Short
Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace is truly built to move. Soft-spun polyester twill offers unparalleled stretch, durability and all-day comfort without compromise.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Storm Blue
This item is currently out of stock.
Comfort waistband with internal drawcord
Hidden zippered smartphone pocket on right side seam
Hidden earbuds pocket at waistband
Reinforced front/back rise and safety stitching on side panels
58% Hollow-Core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID) of Taiwanese fabric
Mid-rise, wider fit vs. Kinetic Short
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
