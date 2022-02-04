Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Soft but Durable

Soft, short polyester fibers are spun with nylon for durability, giving comfort without compromise.

momentum fabric roll gradient

Temperature Regulation

Hollow-core polyester fibers act like insulation in a thermos - regulating your temperature to keep you comfortable all day long.

Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Short

$ 84
was $108

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace is truly built to move. Soft-spun polyester twill offers unparalleled stretch, durability and all-day comfort without compromise.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Storm Blue

Sale
Select a color

This item is currently out of stock.

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace is truly built to move. Soft-spun polyester twill offers unparalleled stretch, durability and all-day comfort without compromise.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Comfort waistband with internal drawcord

Hidden zippered smartphone pocket on right side seam
Hidden earbuds pocket at waistband
Reinforced front/back rise and safety stitching on side panels
58% Hollow-Core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID) of Taiwanese fabric

Mid-rise, wider fit vs. Kinetic Short

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

men's storm blue composite merino short sleeve henley front
Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley Storm Blue
$ 69

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.72414
116 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
Final Sale
men's stone momentum chino shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Stone
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
men's white apollo polo front
Men's Apollo Polo White
$ 88
Select a color
men's black atlas v neck tee front
Men's Atlas Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 48
Select a color