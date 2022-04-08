Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle-Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to relax and release wrinkles, without the use of harmful chemicals.

Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Tapered Pant

$ 114
was $148

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit stretch effortlessly dresses up or down in an updated cut that pairs perfectly with your favorite sneakers.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Black

New

This item is currently out of stock.

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit stretch effortlessly dresses up or down in an updated cut that pairs perfectly with your favorite sneakers.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Durable Water Repellent treated fabric

Wrinkle resistant
Resilient 4-way stretch
Interior drawstring waistband
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Narrower tapered leg opening, ends above ankle

Magor is 6'2, wearing size 32
30" inseam
Wider than our Slim in the thigh with a narrower 12.5” tapered leg opening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

men's black grid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Previous Generation Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Shirt Black Grid
$ 104

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.59406
101 reviews

Filter by:

Explore Kinetic

Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
Limited Edition
men's navy heather kinetic dot air blazer front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer Navy Heather
$ 224
was $328
Select a color