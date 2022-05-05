Radical Stretch
Kinetic’s spring-shaped warp-knit fabric offers resilient 4-way stretch, for a sharp look that maintains its shape over countless washes and wears.
Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.
Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short
$ 98
Radical warp-knit stretch and advanced moisture management, in a versatile modern cut that’s ready to take on the spring/summer heat.
Color: Slate Grey
- Resilient 4-way stretch knit
- “Magic” pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
- Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
- Two front slash pockets + hidden zip pocket
- Note: not DWR treated
- 8" graded inseam hits just above the knee
- 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
- Fit is consistent with our Men’s Kinetic Jogger
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
