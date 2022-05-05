Lee is 6’2 wearing size 32
View size guide for inseam measurements
A “magic” comfort waistband provides stretch where you need it, without compromising a clean look
Zippered rear and side pockets offer secure storage for your phone or wallet on the go
kinetic fabric being stretched

Radical Stretch

Kinetic’s spring-shaped warp-knit fabric offers resilient 4-way stretch, for a sharp look that maintains its shape over countless washes and wears.

kinetic - quick dry

Quick Dry

Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.

Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short

$ 98

Radical warp-knit stretch and advanced moisture management, in a versatile modern cut that's ready to take on the spring/summer heat.

Color: Slate Grey

Radical warp-knit stretch and advanced moisture management, in a versatile modern cut that’s ready to take on the spring/summer heat.

  • Resilient 4-way stretch knit
  • “Magic” pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
  • Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
  • Two front slash pockets + hidden zip pocket
  • Note: not DWR treated
  • 8" graded inseam hits just above the knee
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Fit is consistent with our Men’s Kinetic Jogger
  • 8" graded inseam hits just above the knee
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
mens charcoal kinetic jogger flat shot of front
men's black kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Black
$ 148
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328

